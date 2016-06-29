David Banner Sets Record Straight On His Arrest With The Rickey Smiley Show

Rapper, activist and actor David Banner was in the headlines recently after he was arrested in Washington, D.C. earlier this month. Sitting down with The Rickey Smiley Show, Banner shared details on the shocking arrest and much more in a revealing interview.

The early reports on Banner’s arrest on June 12 at the Ozio Restaurant & Lounge venue were said to be because of a stand-off between him and a bouncer who refused to let a member of his team inside. According to Banner, it wasn’t a dispute over club entry at all.

“It was never about getting into a club,” said Banner to host HeadKrack. “I can buy a club. I was out with my friend, Andre, he’s a doctor. I was out with two doctors, bro, and their families. It wasn’t like I was with the homies from the hood.”

Banner says that he was at Ozio with his friends to celebrate a birthday. Just as his group was ready to enter, they were denied entry by a bouncer due to the size of their party, which Banner says was about six in total. Without making a fuss, Banner says he followed the bouncer’s instructions but leaned in to speak with another Black security person saying that it looked suspect that a white woman was running command of the security team with a club that serves mostly Black patrons.

The rapper adds that the woman came over and screamed at him, and he vocally retaliated which prompted the bouncer from before to confront him. Banner claims that while he did use profanity at the woman and bouncer, he didn’t threaten them and maintained they both disrespected him and his party. Banner did confirm that “he got hype” and threw money and his credit cards at the bouncer and unnamed woman, after which local police stepped in to quell the situation.

Watch David Banner speak on his June 12 DC arrest by checking out the clip below. The interview opens with Banner breaking down what happened at the club.

