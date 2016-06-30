Lil Wayne’s Prison Memoir Out This Fall

Lil Wayne‘s long-delayed prison memoir is finally being released. Titled Gone Til November, the 176-page book is due in stores in October.

Reports Billboard:

The rapper’s autobiography was first publicized in early 2012, and was scheduled for release in November of that year through Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group.

Penguin has described the 176-page book as a “deeply personal and revealing account of his time spent incarcerated on Rikers Island for eight months in 2010.”

Wayne’s journals detail his thoughts and feelings, the people he met, his plans, his family, his children, his past and his future. Fans can preorder the book here.

Is it too soon to speculate that the book is being release because Weezy could use the cash?

Tunechi’s issues with Birdman, who recently