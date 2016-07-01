Amber Rose Says Ian Connor Raped Dozens, Called “Bald Head B*tch” In Response

Ian Connor has been embroiled in the struggle recently after catching fades from Theophilus London and A$AP Bari in Paris over a week ago. Amber Rose said in an interview that the model and fashion figurehead might have raped as many as 21 women who came to her, prompting Connor to fire back on Twitter by calling her a “bald head b*tch.”

Rose sat down with The Daily Beast in a sweeping chat ahead of the July 8 debut of the sultry starlet’s The Amber Rose Show series. While the opening focus of the interview was on the show, gears shifted with the publication spoke on Connor’s recent allegations and the culture of misogyny in Hip-Hop.

From the Daily Beast:

That whole undercurrent of misogyny is rampant in hip-hop. One thing that’s very troubling that’s going on right now is the situation with Ian Connor. I believe it’s up to seven women who’ve accused him of sexual assault, and yet many of his famous hip-hop co-signers—Kanye, Drake, A$AP Rocky, etc.—have remained silent. Because I have my SlutWalk, all of the women [who’ve accused Ian Connor] have reached out to me as well. They want to come to my SlutWalk and tell their story on my stage. I have that platform for them to do so. I’m not a lawyer. I can’t prosecute anyone or say, “What she’s saying is exactly the truth.” I wasn’t there. Honestly, seven came out and I’m pretty sure 21 women have reached out to me so far. So I’m assuming there are more [stories] coming out. It’s innocent until proven guilty, but when you have 21 women from all over the world that do not know each other but have similar stories, it gets to the point where it’s like… enough.

Apparently, word got back to Connor who took to Twitter and had a few choice words for Rose and his other detractors.

“Lol Cus This Bald Head Bitch Is Now The Law, 21? Why The F*ck Hasn’t 1 Charge Been Pressed? Somethings Not Right,” tweeted Connor Thursday on location from Tokyo.

Rose fired back with, “I never said I was the law u lil troll but I’m so happy to have them on my Slutwalk stage to tell their stories. Tune in.”

She ended with, “[A]nd now your temporary attention will be for allegedly raping women. Good job… Asshole”

[h/t Complex]

—

Photo: Instagram