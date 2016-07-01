Dr. Dre And Scott Storch Reunite [PHOTO]

The 90’s Hip-Hop reunion tour of 2016 continue. After going their separate ways and seeing their respective careers go in opposite directions, Dr. Dre and his former producing protégé Scott Storch have once again crossed paths and seem to be cooking up something in the studio.

Ever since working on and releasing the classic Chronic 2001, Dr. Dre has gone on to bigger and better business ventures (movies, making beats, and moving Beats). On the other hand, Storch, a former member of The Roots, experienced a storybook meteoric rise only to crash and burn many bridges allegedly due to drug use and problematic diva behavior.

Actually, he told Hip-Hop Wired drugs are why he and Dre fell out. “I think most I regret the way I treated Dr. Dre after he so graciously opened the doors to his kingdom to me,” Storch told HHW late last year. “I know the mistakes I made were 100% drug induced.”

The legendary music artist and super producer hadn’t been seen together since the early 00’s, but recently posed together for Steve Lobel’s Instagram page and looked to be in good spirits.

Though Storch has been quietly working with artists such as Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg, his star is nowhere near what it was when he was a household name during the Aftermath reign.

Hopefully linking up with a well-grounded and stable influence like Mr. N.W.A will help Storch not only get back in the rap race but get his life back on track for good.

Photo: instagram.com/weworking