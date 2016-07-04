Kanye West Was A Jeopardy! Question, No One Got The Answer

Maybe Kanye West isn’t that famous after all? Yeezy’s latest album was the answer to a question on Jeopardy!, and none of the contestants got it.

How Sway?! Sorry, couldn’t resist.

In the category “I’d Like To Thank,” the $600 answer reads “Kanye West for giving us so many different versions to choose from of this early 2016 album.”

After crickets from the contestants, this is worth watching just to see Alex Trebek say “What is the Life of Pablo?” alone.

Peep the footage courtesy of Mike Dean below.

Photo: Instagram