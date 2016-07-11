Lil Wayne Has Suffered Another Seizure, This Time In Las Vegas At UFC 200 Party

Lil Wayne suffered another seizure this past weekend in Las Vegas, right as he was set to hit the stage for a pre-UFC 200 gig.

TMZ is reporting that Wayne’s latest episode happened just moments before the show was starting.

This is Wayne’s third seizure in less than a month. On June 13 Wayne’s private jet was forced to make two emergency landings when he suffered to seizures back-to-back. The first happened while on the plane, the second happened when he refused to take medication upon landing.

While the public has long blamed his seizures on presumed drug abuse, Wanye has denied those claims. In 2013, he revealed that he suffers from epilepsy and has been having seizures for much of his life, but that they were only just then becoming public.

This most recent seizure has reportedly been blamed on a medication issue where Wayne’s doctors have had a difficult time figuring our the right balance on prescription drug to give Weezy to help fight the condition. Weezy reportedly spent some time in the ICU while still in Vegas but has now returned to his Miami home.