Watch Rich Homie Quan Pee On Biggie’s Grave By Screwing Up His “Get Money” Verse On VH1’s Hip-Hop Honors [VIDEO]

Rich Homie Quan may have set Hip-Hop back 400 years when he embarrassed himself and forgot The Notorious B.I.G.’s lyrics on he and Lil Kim’s classic “Get Money.”

An investigation is currently underway to find out who decided it was a good idea to have Rich Homie Quan “honor” Lil Kim by performing the verse alongside her during her tribute performance to herself at the VH1 Hip-Hop Honors show Monday night. [See: Rich Homie Quan Getting Baked For VH1 Hip-Hop Honors Flub]

Rich Homie couldn’t make it through the first two bars of the song before messing up and essentially sliding down a razor blade into a pool of alcohol.

Rich Homie was all of six years old when this song came out and only eight years old when Biggie died. So having him up there to begin with was a head-scratcher. While he attempted to look the part by wearing Timbaland boots and a Coogi sweater, all he did was give ammo to the “get off my lawn” age Hip-Hop heads that feel that artists like him have absolutely no respect for the OGs, dead or alive, that came before him.

Really? You’re going to forget and butcher the lyrics to “Get Money?” It’s not like he was asked to rap a difficult Biggie verse like the one on he spat on “Notorious Thugs” or a buried gem like the third verse on “Everyday Struggle.”

Rich Homie Quan joins some disgraced company that includes Lupe Fiasco who notoriously screwed up Phife Dawg’s “Electric Relaxation” verse at the 2007 VH1 Hip-Hop Honors show.

Continue reading to see the debacle and reactions for yourself.

Photo: Screenshot

