Jay Z and Beyoncé Are The World’s Highest Paid Celeb Couple

The Carter’s stay winning. Jay Z and Beyoncé are reportedly the richest celebrity couple in the world.

Reports Forbes:

Beyoncé continues to live up to her royal nickname: Queen B and husband Jay Z are this year’s highest-paid celebrity couple, raking in a regal $107.5 million over the past year. The sultry songstress pulled in $54 million, good enough to claim the No. 34 spot on our upcoming Celebrity 100 list—the annual ranking of the world’s top-earning superstars, which will be released tomorrow morning. Jay Z finished a smidgeon behind, taking the No. 36 slot with a $53.5 million tally.

The stacks came in thanks to Bey’s new Lemonade album, which happened to be exclusive to Hova’s TIDAL music service.

Although Jigga hasn’t dropped an album since 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail, that Roc Nation money (Roc Nation Sports reps Kevin Durant) is rolling in.

Photo: Adam Davy/Pool Photo via AP