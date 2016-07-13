Joe Budden Boldly Speaks For Black America With “Freedom (Freestyle)” Track

Joe Budden has been in the news of late for his shots at Drake, but people might remember that he’s still one of Hip-Hop’s top lyricists and that’s before sharpening swords with his Slaughterhouse brethren. The New Jersey rap star lifted a track from Beyonce‘s LEMONADE LP titled “Freedom” and dropped a timely freestyle of the same name that will be relevant to the issues occurring in Black America.

Complex exclusively reports:

Joe Budden might be getting a lot of attention for his many shots at Drake, but that’s not all he’s working on these days. On Tuesday, he premieres his new song and video “Freedom (Freestyle),” inspired by the ongoing struggle for black civil rights in America. Over the beat from Beyoncé’s LEMONADE track of the same name, Budden goes in about violence against black people and unequal civil rights. He samples Jesse Williams’ now-famous speech from the 2016 BET Awards, cutting it in between his own verses on systemic racism and racial politics. “I was told there was once a world where slaves communicated with each other via music, and tho I wasn’t present for that, the Hip-Hop I fell in love with always encouraged me to do the same (Thank you Public Enemy),” Budden told Complex.

Check out Joe Budden’s “Freedom (Freestyle)” track and video below. Salute to Mouse for speaking some truth in these dark days.

