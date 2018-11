Lil Wayne has revealed the first details for his second annual Lil Weezyana Fest.

The festival is set for August 27 in New Orleans. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz will headline the the ticket as Collegrove. The “special guests” have yet to be announced. But to give you an idea of the kinds of guests the festival has garnered so far, Master P, Drake and Curren$y were there last year. There was also a Hot Boyz reunion.