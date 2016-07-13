Gucci Mane’s Pool Party Is Lit In “Guwop Home” Video ft. Young Thug

Big Guwop has been home for a minute now, but everyone is still celebrating. Gucci Mane drops the official video for “Guwop Home” featuring Young Thug.

As seen in the the behind the scenes pics, the setting is Gucci’s actual crib and pool with a bunch of chicks in swimsuits. Oh yeah, there’s a soccer match in the Gabriel Hart-directed clip, too.

Love him or hate him, you gotta admit that LaFlare’s work ethic is ridiculous.

Watch the video for the Mike Will Made It and Zaytoven-produced “Guwop Home” below.

Photo: screen cap