Killer Mike’s #BankBlack Challenge Has Moved More Than $800k In 5 Days

Killer Mike has put his, and other people’s, money where his mouth is. His challenge for African-Americans to move their money into a local Black bank has seen almost one million dollars transported.

Killer Mike‘s original challenge came about in February when he, Usher, Big K.R.I.T. and Jermaine Dupri hosted an event to encourage fellow Atlanta residents to open up checking and savings accounts at Citizens Trust Bank, the leading minority-owned bank in the city.

However, he reiterated the move in a powerful interview on Hot 107.9 where after the back-to-back police killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, he challenged Blacks to fight against the system with the dollars. The people listened.

In the week since the interview a new awareness of Black-owned banks has arisen and Citizens Trust Bank has revealed that they have opened 8,000 new accounts in just the last few days. With a minimum of $100 dollars required to open an account, that means at least $800,000 dollars has been moved into the bank.

There have been reports and talk on social media that the bank has been overwhelmed by the number of people who have been walking in and opening new accounts. But, the long lines have not discouraged anyone.

CTB president and CEO Cynthia N. Day publicly thanked Mike for his efforts on Twitter.

We thank @KillerMike for his call-to-action. Together, we can change the conversation. Cynthia N. Day, Pres and CEO pic.twitter.com/nrMs2ALG5x — Citizens Trust Bank (@CTBank) July 8, 2016

Mike confirmed the news via Instagram and stressed that the goal is the hit $100 million.

In addition to being one-half of Run The Jewels, Mike is also an owner of two and soon to be three barbershops in the Atlanta area.

Photo: Screenshot