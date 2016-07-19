Nickelodeon Cartoon Features Gay Interracial Married Couple, Will Boosie’s Head Explode? [VIDEO]

Nickelodeon is stepping high into 2016 by introducing a gay interracial married couple on their new cartoon Loud House. Does Lil Boosie approve of this?

The network that brought the world quality programming like Double Dare is now stepping into daring territory as they introduce a gay interracial married couple who are raising a son together to their viewing audience.

Their newest show Loud House is in the middle of it’s first season and the next episode will show viewers the The McBride Family.

Entertainment Weekly reports:

Nickelodeon’s animated series Loud House is making some noise with its pioneering decision to feature a same-sex married couple into the show — a first for the children’s network. Clyde McBride’s parents, Harold and Howard, are a gay, interracial married couple in the series, EW has confirmed. The characters will be voiced by comedians Wayne Brady and Michael McDonald. Loud House, currently in its first season, follows Lincoln Loud, who struggles being the only boy in a family where he is outnumbered by his 10 sisters. Clyde McBride is one of Lincoln’s friends. So far the reaction to the same-sex couple has been positive, with Twitter users praising the decision and an excerpt from the cartoon featuring the new characters.

One person who we think will be in opposition to this is Lil Boosie. The outspoken rapper recently claimed that TV is making everybody “f*cking gay.”

He added that he was disturbed by the thought of his children having to watch television nowadays, offering:

“Everywhere you go they’re forcing this gay stuff on [you]. It wasn’t like that when I was coming up. The Ninja Turtles wasn’t kissing. It wasn’t like that. They didn’t have two men on the Flintstones kissing…”

Peep the clip of the “history” making event below. Watch Boosie’s head explode after the jump.

Time to make history indeed! First married gay couple on a Nickelodeon cartoon!https://t.co/CI5NPmd7JU — juno 🐓 (@harryetIouis) July 16, 2016

Photo: Screenshot

1 2Next page »