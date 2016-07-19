STARZ Drama Power Renewed For 4th and 5th Seasons

Power was already a smash hit, but it has now thoroughly outdone itself. After a ratings record breaking premiere of its third season, the 50 Cent executive-produced drama has been renewed for a fourth and fifth season announced STARZ President and CEO Chris Albrecht today (July 19).

Each new season has set ratings highs for the story revolving around Ghost (Omari Hardwick), a drug dealer trying to go legit, with a ride or die, Angela (Naturi Naughton), a mistress, Angela (Lela Loren), a wild card best friend Tommy (Joseph Sikora) and a cadre of shady foes, and the feds, complicating matters.

The season 3 premiere nabbed 2.26 Million Live+SD viewers, a new viewership record for the network. That number goes up to 3.37 Million Live+SD when including all three airing that Sunday (July 17) night. According to STARZ, the season 3 premiere grew more than 58% from season 2 and 389% from season 1, respectively.

Power’s creator, executive producer and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and 50 Cent will continue with their respective roles.

“In today’s content landscape, it is challenging for a series to stand out, but Courtney is a singular voice working in television today,” said Albrecht, via press statement. “In Curtis, we not only have an immense talent, but an executive producer who brings a unique perspective, an authentic voice and passionate fan base that has helped in a large part propel the success of the series. Along with our executive producers and the talented ‘Power’ cast and crew, they have created one of the most distinct dramas I’ve ever had the good fortune of putting on the air. The fans have let it be known loud and clear that they cannot get enough of Ghost, Tommy, Tasha, Angela and Kanan.”

Added Kemp, “Chris Albrecht and the Starz team have believed in this show from the very beginning. Everyone here at ‘Power’ is deeply grateful for the tremendous support we have received from the fans of the show, which made today’s announcement possible. I am humbled by this vote of confidence from the network and the opportunity to continue to employ our excellent cast and crew, who work tirelessly to bring this show to life.”

Of course, Ferrari is surely smiling ear to ear since this is a major win after a tumultuous past year that including a bankruptcy filing.

“I knew ‘Power’ was going to be something special from the first concept meeting I had with Mark Canton,” said 50 via press statement. “The fans support for the show has been the driving force of its success and I can’t wait to bring them two more seasons full of action and suspense.”

Read our Power premiere episode recap right here.

—

Photo: Starz