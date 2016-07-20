Common To Co-Produce Cooley High Movie Remake, Twitter Is Skeptical

Chicago native Common has signed on to co-produce a remake of the classic Black cinema piece Cooley High.

Deadline is reporting that Common, movie studio executive DeVon Franklin and television producer Tony Krantz are partnering to bring the movie back to life through MGM studios.

Set in 1960’s Chicago the film centered around a group of friends, focusing on Preach [played by Glynn Turman aka the The Colonel from A Different World] and Cochise [played by Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs aka “Joe Jackson”].

The movie is a holy grail in terms of Black cinema and is likely owned by at least half of your family members either on VHS or DVD. The touching of copies not belonging to you is highly prohibited. In the rare event that you are allowed to borrow a copy, you’d better return it promptly and in the condition in which you received it or else be ready to fight.

Seth Rosenthal will be charged with writing the script. His prior work includes episodes of HBO’s How To Make It In America and the 1996 film Sunset Park.

While the remake looks to be in capable hands, there already concerns raising on social media. Rightfully so, the movie is perfect. Do you think they will find a way to ruin it?

