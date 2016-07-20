Gucci Mane Opens Up About Being A Former Drug Addict And Current Sobriety

Gucci Mane is in the middle of starting the rest of his life. With his new album Everybody Looking set to drop July 22, Gucci is opening up about getting fit and putting drugs down.

On his latest single “No Sleep” Gucci Mane rapped:

I can’t even sleep I got so much to say Recovering drug addict, I used to drink a pint a day I can’t even sleep I got so much to say Recovering drug addict, I used to smoke a pound a day

Now he’s going into more detail about his past struggles with addiction in an interview with the New York Times.

He talks about how his rapper lifestyle led to him feeling like he couldn’t do anything sober.

Per NYT:

“I felt like I couldn’t make music sober, I couldn’t enjoy my money sober. Why would I wanna go to a club and couldn’t smoke or drink? I felt like sex wouldn’t be good sober. I associated everything with being high.”

Gucci Mane also shares details about how being in prison and going through rehab felt like “death.”

He says:

“Your body just craving lean bad. Stomach tore up, can’t think straight. Just mad at the world. Temper so short, so violent, so aggressive. So just rude and toxic.”

The article goes in-depth with Gucci as it is his first full interview since getting out of jail in May.

Check out the rest of the piece at The New York Times.

Photo: Instagram