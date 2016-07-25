Lil Wayne Drops Mic, Exits Stage After Performing 10 Minutes Of 1-Hour Show [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne left a crowd of stoners confused after he cut a planned hour long set down to 10 minutes at the HIGH TIMES Medical Concentrates Cup.According to various reports, Wayne was set to headline the concert in San Bernardino, Calif. However, after just performing just two songs Lil Wanye seemed to grow agitated.

Video footage captured by numerous fans show Wanye jumping around before doing his featured verse on French Montana’s “Pop That.” Then as he starts to go into his Gucci Mane-assisted hit “We Be Steady Mobbin'” he looks to the side of the stage and says, “Don’t you ever call me to do this sh*t again. Don’t you, ever, ever, ever, ask me to do this sh*t again.” Cameras didn’t capture who exactly he was addressing, but almost as if on cue, he starts rapping the hook that goes “f*ck these n*ggas.”

Perplexed as to what happened, HIGH TIMES released an official statement regarding Wayne’s abrupt departure.

“HIGH TIMES works tirelessly to produce professional events that are entertaining, educational and fun for the thousands of marijuana and music enthusiasts who attend our Cannabis Cups — including night two of the 3 day HIGH TIMES Medical Concentrates Cup at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino, CA. HIGH TIMES has a rich history of bringing superstar musical talent to Cannabis Cups including Wiz Khalifa, The Roots, De La Soul, Wyclef Jean, The Game, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and many more. HIGH TIMES puts on nearly a dozen successful events a year all over the country. We have no idea why, after a stellar performance by B.o.B, Lil Wayne suddenly ended his performance after just four songs when he was contractually committed to performing for an hour for the fans. We are truly baffled by why Lil Wayne would do this in front of thousands of Cannabis Cup attendees – in total disregard for his fans – and are awaiting an explanation from his team.”

It has also been reported that Wayne may have grown agitated because the crowd wasn’t hype enough. Perhaps he missed the memo that this was a HIGH TIMES event and everyone there was probably too stoned to scream.

High blown.

Photo: WENN.com