Drake To Drop R&B Mixtape

Rapper Drake is confirming reports that he’ll take a brief hiatus from rapping to release a rhythm and blues mixtape.

The Young Money emcee, who polishes his singing skills with a vocal coach, garnered both praise and criticism for his debut album Thank Me Later’s numerous melodies and now Drizzy’s revealing plans to divulge further into the R&B world with a mixtape for free download.

While preparing to perform at Canada’s first ever October’s Very Own Festival, he tells MTV,

“Me and 40 working on it. I got you. I think I got a great body of work with that tape. I’m gonna do it like I do all my other tapes. I’m gonna make a night out of it. Just make sure you’re on the Net that night downloading, and it’s yours.”

Drizzy also says he decided to drop the vocal project, which has yet to receive a release date, because he faced issues distributing rap albums for free.

According to Drake his fans “deserve” free music.