Petty Papi: Drake Followed The Bozo Who Ran Up On Joe Budden

Over the weekend, Joe Budden became meme fodder after he chased down and threatened some OVO fans who had been mocking him. It turns out that Drake ended up following one of the clowns who got more than they bargained for from the New Jersey rapper (sans a proper fade, though).

Reports Complex:

It looks like Drake was one of the many people who saw the video of Joe Budden chasing those dudes down the street because the 6 God has gone and followed them on Instagram. This is either petty AF or a hysterical move by Drake who wants to thank the guys for making the internet a brighter place with a social media cosign. We can definitely picture Drake on the floor tweeting his OVO crew a stream of LOLs as he reveled in the internet’s magical memes that placed Budden in the heart of Bad Boys III or making a break for it in Temple Run. As we all know, Drake is no stranger to memes and he could be hoping to recruit Reda, a self-proclaimed “OVO goon ⁶⁶⁶” for something he is cooking up as he prepares his Budden rebuttal.

If you’re shocked by any of this, were you not paying attention to that Meek Mill slander by Powerpoint presentation?

Champagne Petty Papi strikes again.

Photo: Instagram