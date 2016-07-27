Joe Budden Responds To Meek Mill “Dissing” Him In Song Snippet [VIDEO]

In the latest development in the Drake vs. Joe Budden vs. Meek Mill beef triangle, Meek is supposedly dissing Budden in a song snippet floating around online.

While riding down the streets of Miami, Meek Mill found some time to share some of what sounds to be a new song from his upcoming Dreamchasers 4 project. In a clip that has surfaced online he is riding shirtless in a Rolls Royce spitting bars that many have assumed are aimed at Joe Budden. While the audio quality isn’t the best, The Urban Daily has deciphered them as:

N*ggas say that we beefing, probably ain’t gonna see ’em/I’m just pushing the buttons/Buddens on ’em and they gon’ leave ’em.”

https://twitter.com/VinePhilly/status/757275465434353664

Being the social media hawk that he is, Joe Budden has already seen and responded to clip saying:

Just heard a Meek snippet where he’s “dissing” me… Spoiler alert, he also mentions a Rolex… Sounds hard tho.

This is the first time that Meek has actually responded to Joe in audio form. He’s had plenty to say via Instagram captions in the past (see on the next page).

