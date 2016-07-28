Bow Wow Says He’s Not Into Politics Because He’s Mixed, “My Heritage Different”

Bow Wow is offering some very questionable reasons as to why he opts to stay out of voting and politics and can’t relate to the struggle. One is because he’s father’s side of the family is “not Black.”

While you were busy living your life, Bow Wow was busy on Twitter giving the world umpteen more reasons not to listen to a word he says if he’s not rapping.

As he often does, he got on social media to talk with fans about what he’s up to and eventually the topic of voting came up because you know, we are in the middle of what could possibly be the most catastrophic Presidential election ever.

That’s when things got crazy. Not only did Bow Wow suggest that he didn’t plan on voting this go around, but he also attempted to explain why.

When asked “Hillary or Trump,” Bow Wow checked the “other” box.

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »