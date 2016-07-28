CLOSE
Home

Bow Wow Says He’s Not Into Politics Because He’s Mixed, “My Heritage Different”

Leave a comment

Bow Wow is offering some very questionable reasons as to why he opts to stay out of voting and politics and can’t relate to the struggle. One is because he’s father’s side of the family is “not Black.”

While you were busy living your life, Bow Wow was busy on Twitter giving the world umpteen more reasons not to listen to a word he says if he’s not rapping.

As he often does, he got on social media to talk with fans about what he’s up to and eventually the topic of voting came up because you know, we are in the middle of what could possibly be the most catastrophic Presidential election ever.

That’s when things got crazy. Not only did Bow Wow suggest that he didn’t plan on voting this go around, but he also attempted to explain why.

When asked “Hillary or Trump,” Bow Wow checked the “other” box.

Screen Shot 2016-07-28 at 10.13.41 AM

Photo: Instagram

Donald Trump , POLITICS

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close