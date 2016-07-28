Future Opens “Future Hive” Pop-Up Shop In NYC In August

Future is taking over New York City for a week with a new pop-up shop featuring new items from his Freebandz Clothing line as well as collaborative fashions with Cease & Desist.

Per WWD:

Fancy, a social shopping site, and rapper Future wanted to elevate that experience with his New York City pop-up, called Future Hive, which will be open from Tuesday to Aug. 8 — Future’s “Summer Sixteen” tour with Drake also hits Manhattan next week.

The pop-up, which will be located at 76 Wooster Street, will feature an art gallery, VIP lounge and a retail space that have all been designed with help from Future. The shop will carry Future’s latest Freebandz apparel collection, along with pieces from some of Fancy’s top-selling brands including John Varvatos, Pintrill, streetwear line Cease and Desist and leather accessories company Moreca.

Future has worked with some of these brands to design limited-edition pieces. For example, he collaborated with Varvatos on a leather motorcycle jacket that’s been customized by Adam Bohemond — it will retail at $2,498 — and Moreca custom designed a leather weekend bag that will retail at $1,700. The bag includes a hang tag that reads “Always Secure the Bag,” a popular phrase often used by DJ Khaled, which Future uses on “I Got the Keys,” his song with Jay Z and the Snapchat star. Pintrill has also produced an exclusive Future pin for the shop.