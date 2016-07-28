Bow Wow Posts Pic Of His Estranged Dad To Prove He’s “Mixed”

Bow Wow has heard your arguments on his racial background and is now presenting Exhibit A, a photo of his estranged father.

Bow Wow is currently trying to prove to the world that he can’t relate to films like Selma, African-Americans going through the struggle and other silly things like voting and politics because he’s “mixed.”

While has surely made quite a living off being Black since 1993, the rapper insisted that his “heritage different” in a Twitter conversation with fans.

Now, he has felt compelled to post a picture of his estranged father Alfonso Preston Moss. A man that he said comes from a “not Black” background and looks like a “drunk Cuban with no rhythm.”

Yep, we can definitely see a resemblance. Both men look like they could possibly get pulled over by the police for no reason.

On a scale of one to 10, where do you rank Bow Wow’s self-denial or self-hatred?

Photo: Instagram