Kid Cudi On Kanye West’s Tidal & Apple Music Tweets: “The Art Is Lost”

Kid Cudi has never been one to shy away from expressing his disdain for the music industry, despite the several connections he’s built over the years. The Cleveland rapper and actor blasted former G.O.O.D. Music boss and colleague Kanye West for his recent tweets demanding that Apple Music should buy Tidal from Jay Z.

Cudi opened up the volley of tweets by selecting West’s tweet where he wrote, “I need Tim Cook Jay Z Dez Jimmy Larry me and Drake Scooter on the phone or in a room this week!!!”

Cudi added ahead of the tweet link, “This is why the game is f*cked up” before continuing his thoughts.

“All this sh*t is wack. Bunch of rich guys on a power trip. This sh*t aint about music. Never has.The rich just wanna get richer. Spare me, added Cudi.

The tweets can be seen in their entirety below. There hasn’t been a response from West as of yet.

This is why the game is fucked up https://t.co/kYuc7pPetN — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 31, 2016

All this shit is wack. Bunch of rich guys on a power trip. This shit aint about music. Never has.The rich just wanna get richer. Spare me 🌹 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 31, 2016

The art is lost — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 31, 2016

Photo: Instagram