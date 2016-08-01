Noname Telefone, Earl Sweatshirt “Pelicula,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.1.16

The best way to tell fans “sorry for the wait” is by delivering quality product. In comes Telefone, the long-awaited mixtape from NoName, one of Chicago’s most promising artists.

Chances are that listeners are more familiar with NoName than they realize. From Chance The Rapper’s Acid Rap and Coloring Book to Mick Jenkins The Water[s] to Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment’s Surf, the eloquent wordsmith made her name via show stealing guest appearances among her Windy City brethren (or any other time she graced a record with a verse). Yet the chances of her releasing a proper solo project seemed more a semblance than something fans would eventually hear.

After amassing notoriety and dropping part of her moniker, because “Gypsy” is disrespectful to Romani people, NoName shuts up her naysayers with 10 tracks that are cohesive, with the emotional range of a project four records deeper. Her voice, light and buttery; her language and diction are direct, and at times assertive.

Guests include Raury, Saba, Eryn Allen Kane, Smino, theMIND, and more.

Stream NoName’s Telefone below in Wired Tracks.

—

Photo: NoName

—

Earl Sweatshirt – “Pelicula”

https://soundcloud.com/jesseboykinsiii/sets/bartholomew3rd

Jesse Boykins III – Bartholomew

Raury – “NEVERALONE”

Kehlani – “Gangsta”

Lil’ Yachty ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Buzzin”

Quavo ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Cuffed Up”

Jazz Cartier – “Just In Case”

Mista Rogers ft. Jadakiss – “I Wanna Be the Man”

Nick Grant – “Nobody”

Allen Poe & Teck-Zilla ft. Hannibal King – “Incandescent”