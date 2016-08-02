Iggy Azalea’s Pockets Tapped Again With 2nd Lien This Year

In the immortal words of former NFL running back Clinton Portis, Iggy Azalea‘s pockets aren’t straight at all it seems. The Aussie transplant was hit with her second major tax lien this year, adding to the struggle of a public breakup and other hits to the “Fancy” star’s image.

TMZ reports:

According to docs … Iggy’s on the hook for $269,980.20 in federal taxes from 2015. Back in April the rapper was hit with a $391,056.55 lien for unpaid taxes from 2014. Do the math and that’s $661k total for both liens.

All of this bad news seemingly isn’t bothering the rapper too much, this after a series of recent thirst traps appeared on her Instagram page recently. Hopefully, she’ll bounce back sooner than later.

—

Photo: Instagram