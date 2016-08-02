CLOSE
The Game And 50 Cent Officially Squash Beef, In The Strip Club [VIDEO]

Perhaps one of the longest running beefs or examples of “I don’t talk to him anymore” was just squashed. The Game and 50 Cent announced that they are on some “new sh*t” now.

The olive branches were extended in Los Angeles strip club Ace Of Diamonds where both rappers were seen partying in the VIP section. At one point during the night, The Game grabbed the microphone on stage and told the crowd that he “f*cks with 50” and that they needed to get over whatever happened more than a decade ago.

Agreed. At this point, barely anyone even remembers what actually happened. But everybody does remember the “press conference” where both of them were supposed to squash the beef and 50 Cent kissed Game on the cheek.

Fast forward to now the former G-Unit teammates are squashing their beef in the midst of naked women and money falling out of the sky.

Check out the video below to see the official dap and hug. Continue reading to see Game declaring the beef over.

