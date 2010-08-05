Bun B’s “Trill O.G.”Album Deemed A ‘Classic’, Rapper Issues Statement

Bun B., the surviving half of the UGK legacy, is reveling in success now that The Source magazine has given his Trill O.G. project its coveted “5 mic” rating.

The third solo project from the Port Arthur emcee is the first album to receive the honor in over five years with the last being Lil Kim’s Naked Truth, which was given the honor in 2005.

Bun B is now reacting to the coveted status and has released a statement expressing his gratitude to the magazine.

“When I started rapping, the highest honor a real MC could aspire to was the coveted 5 mics from Source Magazine…Those that received the honor were sometimes but not always contested, but what WAS always contested were those that DIDN’t receive the honor. If you’ve ever argued about your favorite MC on a corner, in a barbershop or on the comment section of a blog, then you know what I’m talking about.”

Bun also took time to address the onslaught of criticism he’s received since his project was given the “classic” status. According to the O.G., the popularity of social networks has made people’s thoughts and opinions more public including those of people who disagree with its praise.

“For every album labeled a classic, there are dozens of others that people feel deserve the honor…With social networking being as prevalent as it is in our society, these arguments now take place in a very public arena…Having been in the music industry almost 20 years, I have learned to receive my accolades with honor and respect, and hold my head high when the hate rains down. …

Before ending his statement Bun issues a few last words to the doubters and ends with his signature catch phrase: “UGK for life.”