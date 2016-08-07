Funkmaster Flex Drags Drake Over Reference Track Struggle, BlackBerry Freestyle & More [LISTEN]

On Thursday night (Aug. 4), Drake went in on Hot 97 from the Madison Square Garden stage during his Summer Sixteen tour. After calling for the DJ to get fired, Funkmaster Flex returned fire by clowning Drizzy and OVO, and revealing how he got all those reference tracks, detailing that BlackBerry freestyle and the fight between the 6 God and Diddy.

“First of all, Drake, I’m not really worried about you making me lose my job,” said Flex, “Seventy percent of your fans wear high heels. The other 30 percent wear sandals. I’m not concerned about you, bruh. I’m just not concerned, I’m sorry.”

Then, after saying Drake will never be Top 5, Flex spilled the tea that it was OVO (well, ex-OVO people) who sent him the infamous Quentin Miller reference tracks for fear of being “pressed” by Meek Mill and his team.

“So, he lays the verse on the song, he gets pressed and questioned, his team,” said Flex, referring to “R.I.C.O.” and Meek’s team thinking there were subliminals aimed at him on the verse “They punk panic and give up the reference track to say, ‘Whoa! He ain’t write it. This guy wrote it!’ That’s how that came about. And you know I know that story, punk!”

He added, “Now, in a panic mode, because you don’t want to get pressed, you don’t want them to step to you—that reference track floats up. But then, that same dude has a few more. Now it’s out of control. So in reality, you coughed up the reference track to not get pressed. Then everyone goes, ‘Whoa! Wait a minute, this guy’s not writing.”

The irony is Flex also said he was fan of Drake. But we’re going to guess he doesn’t rock high heels (word to Canibus) or sandals.

Peep more of the slander delivered in peak Funk Flex sh*t talk mode, including the infamous Blackberry freestyle (which you can see in full on the flip), below.

