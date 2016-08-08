CLOSE
50 Cent Slanders Power Creator Over Sex Scene, She Claps Back Sharply

50 Cent got all in his feelings, and it may have cost him his relationship with fellow Power executive producer and creator Courtney A. Kemp. The Queens rapper is pissed his penis will be making a cameo in tonight’s (Aug. 7) episode and took to Instagram to smear Kemp, who clapped backed accordingly. 

In the now deleted posts (yeah right), Ferrari called Kemp out her name and demanded she call him, and that any Starz execs calling him for damage control to stop bothering.

However, Kemp responded with some potent ether of her own.

50 Cent

