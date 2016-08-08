Kanye West Just Passed Michael Jackson On The All-Time Billboard Hits List

This should do wonders for Kanye West‘s big ego. He just passed Michael Jackson on the all-time list for artists with the most Top 40 Billboard hits.

Thanks to his “okay” verses on ScHoolboy Q‘s “THat Part” Kanye West scored his 40th Top 40 album. Prior to that he was tied with Michael Jackson and Frankie Valli at 39.

He still has a ways to go get to the top spot currently occupied by Elvis Presley.

Per UPROXX:

1. Elvis Presley (80) 2. Lil’ Wayne (69) 3. Elton John (57) 4. Drake (53) 5. Stevie Wonder (46) 6. Jay Z (45) 7. James Brown (44) 8. Chris Brown (42) 9. Marvin Gaye (41) 10. Kanye West (40)

After taking that spot, West could very well jump up to number five depending on his output. He’s only five spots behind his “big brother” Jay Z to get to number six, and six spots behind Stevie Wonder who is sitting at number five.

Photo: WENN.com