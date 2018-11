Kendrick Lamar and his friends at Reebok have teamed up again to drop off a new video where the Compton-rapper talks about the first time he saw a pair of Reebok Classics.

In the video Kendrick Lamar talks about the first time he saw his classmates rocking Reebok Classics. He also draws comparisons between crafting classic lyrics and wearing a classic sneaker.

He also shared a brief spoken word piece. Check it out below.

Photo: Screenshot