New Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Release Date Revealed [Photos]

Get those folding chairs and disposable urinals ready, hypebeasts, the Yeezy 350’s with the orange stripes that Kanye debuted at the Yeezy Season 3 fashion show in February are rumored to being ready for a September release.



The latest Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost V2 will feature a standout solar red stripe (looks orange tho) on the sides that reads ‘SPLY-350’ and are rumored to be releasing on September 3 at select stores.

The kicks are going to retail for $200 and will cost an additional morning of waiting in a line next to hypebeasts, resellers, and possibly stick-up kids looking to prey on the weakest looking members of the flock.

Check the images below and let us know if you’ll be trying your luck on September 3. School clothes or Yeezys, your choice.



Photos: iamchickenwop, marqueesole.com

