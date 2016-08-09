Sean Price “Rap Professor,” Tech N9ne “PTSD,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.9.16

As rap fans, it’s difficult to wrap our minds around the untimely death of any artist. Especially a MC as beloved as the late Sean Price, a revered lyricist during his Boot Camp Clik days, co-pilot of the Heltah Skeltah tandem, and a wordsmith later championed during a solo run in the 2000s (which produced classics like Monkey Barz). He died August 8, 2015.

Duck Down Records CEO Drew “Dru-Ha” Friedman shared a heartfelt tribute to Price on the one-year anniversary of his death. As if that weren’t grounds to send the Brownsville, Brooklyn native’s fan spiraling into the feels, a posthumous track titled “Rap Professor” also surfaced on the Internets.

“This ain’t the Sean from the last album,” Sean P raps early in his patented boastful tone during his first verse. The project he mentions is titled Imperius Rex; expect it later this year.

Rest in power Sean Price. Stream “Rap Professor” in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: YouTube

