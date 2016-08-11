CLOSE
Curren$y ft. Wiz Khalifa “You In Mind,” De La Soul ft. Little Dragon “Drawn,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.10.16

It’s a party whenever Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa connect. This time it’s on a track by the New Orleans rap veteran titled “You In Mind.”

Seven years after How Fly? and seemingly eons since the duo promised its proper follow-up 2009, Spitta and Wiz’s latest connection is a hazy tune that plays to their often breezy flows. In the end, fans will be left either wildly optimistic about what’s to come or vexed by a project fans should’ve already received.

Stream “You In Mind” in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: YouTube

De La Soul ft. Little Dragon – “Drawn”

Janelle Monae – “Hum Along & Dance”

Raury & Jaden Smith – “Losing Your Mind”

Curren$y – “I Got the Keys”

Audio Push ft. Eric Choice – “Spread Love”

Problem – “#litlife Freestyle”

Rich The Kid ft. Skippa Da Flippa – “Stay Focused”

Troy Ave – “Appreciate Me”

ILOVEMAKONNEN – Red Trap Dragon

Jimmy Prime – “Silver & Chrome”

Audio Push , ILOVEMAKONNEN , jaden smith , janelle monae , Problem , Raury , Troy Ave

