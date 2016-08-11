Curren$y ft. Wiz Khalifa “You In Mind,” De La Soul ft. Little Dragon “Drawn,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.10.16

It’s a party whenever Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa connect. This time it’s on a track by the New Orleans rap veteran titled “You In Mind.”
Seven years after How Fly? and seemingly eons since the duo promised its proper follow-up 2009, Spitta and Wiz’s latest connection is a hazy tune that plays to their often breezy flows. In the end, fans will be left either wildly optimistic about what’s to come or vexed by a project fans should’ve already received.
Stream “You In Mind” in Wired Tracks below.
—
Photo: YouTube
—
De La Soul ft. Little Dragon – “Drawn”
Janelle Monae – “Hum Along & Dance”
Raury & Jaden Smith – “Losing Your Mind”
Curren$y – “I Got the Keys”
Audio Push ft. Eric Choice – “Spread Love”
Problem – “#litlife Freestyle”
Rich The Kid ft. Skippa Da Flippa – “Stay Focused”
Troy Ave – “Appreciate Me”
ILOVEMAKONNEN – Red Trap Dragon
Jimmy Prime – “Silver & Chrome”
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED