Cam’Ron Explains Why Jim Jones Didn’t Join Him On Stage At Drake Concert

When Drake brought out Cam’Ron and Juelz Santana to the stage in Madison Square Garden for his Summer Sixteen show on Sunday night, many people couldn’t help but wonder “Where’s Jim Jones?” In fact, the Dipset Capo was actually in the audience, so why wasn’t he invited to the stage?

Cam sat down for an interview on ThisIs50.com to clear up why Jim wasn’t invited to the party.

“It’s not my show,” Cam stated with a chuckle. “I don’t conduct the show. Like, it’s not ‘Cam Presents Drake.’”

Killa also says it was Juelz who actually invited him on behalf of Drake saying, “I didn’t even speak to Drake but on the stage. That’s the only time we spoke. Juelz was the one who called me up and was like ‘He wants us to come up to do ‘Oh Boy,’ ‘Hey Ma,’ and ‘Gangsta Musik.’”

Kind of makes sense that Jim wasn’t a part of the show as he’s not on any of those records.

As for why Jim wasn’t invited on stage even though he was already in the building, “I didn’t even know Jim was there until later today when I seen a lot of people in the comments,” ending it with “That’s a question you have to ask Drake.”

Cam reiterates that even though he and Jim have their differences that’s still his man and wouldn’t go hard on him like he would other heads. He added, “To me he just puts a lot of things out publicly that can be solved with a phone call.”

Good to see Cam’s the man to take the higher road.

Peep the full interview below and let us know what you think of the situation and if Drake is to blame at all in this latest little Dip Set slip-up.

Photo: Instagram/@mr_camron