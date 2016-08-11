Killer Mike Talks Transitioning Into Politics And Business Ownership On Domino Effect [VIDEO]

Killer Mike stopped by HipHopWired’s studios for the newest episode of Domino Effect and talked about his transition into politics, entrepreneurship and how it’s changed his profile as a rapper.

Killer Mike has always been known for using his music to bring attention to things going on in our society, but now he is using his influence to affect change in elections, finance and how people do business.

He has spearheaded the #BankBlack movement which has led to more than $1,000,000 dollars being deposited into Citizens Trust Bank in Atlanta. He was one of Bernie Sanders’ most vocal supporters primary Presidential elections and has been repeatedly asked to run for office when he’s done rapping.

In the newest episode of the HipHopWired original series Domino Effect, Killer Mike talks about what led him to opening up a barber shop, his heavy involvement in politics and why some of the things he enjoys [weed and strippers] may keep him from going down that lane.