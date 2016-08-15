Drake Teases ‘Please Forgive Me’ Short Film

It’s the best of times and the sort of worst of times for Drake thanks to the gargantuan commercial success of VIEWS and slander from the likes of Joe Budden and Funkmaster Flex, respectively. Nevertheless, Drizzy is still winning and will likely continue thanks to a project/short film he has in the works called Please Forgive Me.

The “One Dance” rapper teased the project on Instagram last night (Aug. 14). It seems like the short film will be composed of videos correlated to music from VIEWS.

Worth noting, Drake has yet to drop a new video since his album dropped. Peep the teasers below and on the flip.

