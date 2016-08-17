LeBron James Sends 5,000 Kids To Amusement Park

LeBron James always pays it forward. Fresh off signing his new $100M contract, King James sent 5,000 Akron, Ohio kids, and their families, to an amusement park.

The annual trip to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio encourages Akron kiddos to focus on their education before entering LBJ’s “I Promise” initiative — which offers a free college education after high school.

TMZ Sports spoke with a rep from CP, who tells us, “It’s an honor to work with a wonderful, dedicated group of people who provide so much to Northeast Ohio – and we’re happy to provide a ‘Best Day’ experience for their program families here at the park.”

LeBron teamed up with Chase Bank to help pay for the shindig … which also offers an opportunity to attend a sit-down convo with the King himself.