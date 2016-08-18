Kanye West To Debut Yeezy Season 4 At NYC Fashion Week

Kanye West will be showing off the fourth edition of his Yeezy clothing and apparel brand at the start of Fashion Week in New York City on September 7.

WWD reports that West show will be on of the first events of the week, taking place on the afternoon of the first day. Representatives for West have not revealed the exact time and place of the event however.

Fans and spectators can expect a show of grandiose proportions though. This show will be the follow up to the Yeezy Season 3 show that took place in February. The Chicago-rapper sold out NYC’s Madison Square Garden for the show that doubled as a listening party for The Life of Pablo album. If you can remember, that is also the show that brought us the first national stage appearance of Lil Yachty who was one of the main models featured.

If his prior seasons are any indication, we can expect more flesh-toned, tattered styles. Images of the newest Yeezy 350 Boost sneakers were revealed last week.

Photo: WENN.com