Kanye West Launches 21-City PABLO Global Pop-Up Store Event

Say what you will about Kanye West, but the man knows how to create a grand spectacle when he wants to. The Chicago superstar announced a new 21-city PABLO pop-up store tour that kicks off officially this weekend via Twitter on Wednesday.

Starting Friday,August 19 and running until Sunday, the PABLO temporary stores will open at 21 locations around the globe with the times and locations announced on West’s website. According to the press release, the event is a partnership with Universal Music Group’s Bravado merchandise and branding arm. Each location will have exclusive designs that can only be found in their respective spaces.

From the press release:

Now, Kanye West will bring the PABLO experience to fans all over the world. The first ever simultaneous, worldwide pop-up event will span thirteen cities in the U.S., three in Europe, and more in Australia and Asia. To execute his vision, Kanye continues his partnership with Bravado. With a global infrastructure including offices in over 40 cities, Bravado is the only partner poised to quickly develop and execute a worldwide retail and merchandising strategy of this scale. In the continental U.S., the PABLO pop-up events will take place in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Detroit, Portland OR, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. Around the world, selected cities include Toronto, Singapore, Amsterdam, London, Berlin, Sydney, Melbourne, and Cape Town. Each temporary store will not only carry a broad line of Kanye’s PABLO merch available only in stores– but will also include limited edition designs, exclusive to that city.

Along with the store event, music will be played using products from the SONOS line. Square will be used for all transactions using the company’s latest Square Reader. This event follows similar pop-up efforts West has pulled off in the past.

For more information, follow this link.

—

Photo: Twitter/@DondaCreate