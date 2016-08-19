Drake, Drake And Drake Dominate 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees List

Unsurprisingly, Drake leads all 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees with 14. Future, DJ Khaled and Kanye West follow closely behind.
BET has released the nominees for their annual Hip Hop Awards show and it reads like a social media timeline from the last six months.
Drake leads the way with 14 overall nominations. The only categories he isn’t nominated in are the ones he wasn’t technically eligible for like Best DJ, Best Producer and Best Website.
Future racked up 10 nominations while DJ Khaled’s banner year is recognized with nine nominations. Kanye West is up for eight awards.
First time nominees include Chance the Rapper, Desiigner, Tory Lanez, Bryson Tiller, and Anderson .Paak.
The show will again be taped in Atlanta in late September and will air on October 4.
Check out the entire nominations lists below.
Best Hip-Hop Video
2 Chainz – Watch Out
Desiigner – Panda
DJ Khaled F/ Jay Z & Future – I Got the Keys
Drake – Hotline Bling
Fat Joe & Remy Ma F/ French Montana & Infared – All the Way Up
Kanye West F/ Rihanna – Famous
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
DJ Khaled F/ Drake – For Free
DJ Khaled F/ Jay Z & Future – I Got the Keys
Drake & Future – Jumpman
Drake F/ Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance
Fat Joe & Remy Ma F/ French Montana & Infared – All the Way Up
Best Live Performer
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lyricist of the Year
Chance the Rapper
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar