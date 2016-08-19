Drake, Drake And Drake Dominate 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees List

Unsurprisingly, Drake leads all 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees with 14. Future, DJ Khaled and Kanye West follow closely behind.

BET has released the nominees for their annual Hip Hop Awards show and it reads like a social media timeline from the last six months.

Drake leads the way with 14 overall nominations. The only categories he isn’t nominated in are the ones he wasn’t technically eligible for like Best DJ, Best Producer and Best Website.

Future racked up 10 nominations while DJ Khaled’s banner year is recognized with nine nominations. Kanye West is up for eight awards.

First time nominees include Chance the Rapper, Desiigner, Tory Lanez, Bryson Tiller, and Anderson .Paak.

The show will again be taped in Atlanta in late September and will air on October 4.

Check out the entire nominations lists below.

Best Hip-Hop Video

2 Chainz – Watch Out

Desiigner – Panda

DJ Khaled F/ Jay Z & Future – I Got the Keys

Drake – Hotline Bling

Fat Joe & Remy Ma F/ French Montana & Infared – All the Way Up

Kanye West F/ Rihanna – Famous

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

DJ Khaled F/ Drake – For Free

DJ Khaled F/ Jay Z & Future – I Got the Keys

Drake & Future – Jumpman

Drake F/ Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance

Fat Joe & Remy Ma F/ French Montana & Infared – All the Way Up

Best Live Performer

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lyricist of the Year

Chance the Rapper

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

