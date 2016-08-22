Kanye West Writes Poem About McDonald’s French Fries, Insanity Now Confirmed

Kanye West has written a poem about McDonald’s french fries.

Considered to be one of, if not the most, influential artist of his generation, Kanye West has now entered the realm of published poetry by penning a piece for Frank Ocean‘s recently released magazine Boys Don’t Cry.

Known to find inspiration from everything ranging between fellow rappers and toddler’s praising Jesus on Instagram, Kanye’s poem revolves around something that just about every life in this world has experienced.

McDonald’s french fries.

Yes, the fries we all grew up loving but then stopped eating when we realized do not change color or shape even after falling under your car seat and sitting down there for months.

The poem takes on a narrator’s role telling a story of how the fries “had a plan” and how the rest of the McDonald’s menu was always jealous of them. Kanye also points out that he doesn’t trust the fries and they they are “evil” because they smell “all good and sh*t.”

Throughout the piece he paints a picture that resembles a scene from your childhood. One where you set up a fight scene between happy meal toys. Read the poem for yourself below.

McDonald’s man / McDonald’s man / The French fries had a plan / The French fries had a plan / The salad bar and the ketchup made a band / Cus the French Fries had a plan / The French fries had a plan / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s / I know them French fries have a plan / I know them French fries have a plan / The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band / To overthrow the French fries plan / I always knew them French fries was evil man / Smelling all good and shit / I don’t trust no food that smells that good man / I don’t trust it / I just can’t / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s, man / Them French fries look good tho / I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries / I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries / Even the McRib was jealous of the fries / I could see it through his artificial meat eyes / And he only be there some of the time / Everybody was jealous of them French fries / Except for that one special guy / That smooth apple pie.”

