Eminem Helping Donate School Supplies To Every Student In Flint, Michigan

Eminem just stepped up to donate some much needed resources to school students in Flint, Mich.

Eminem posted a PSA on Instagram earlier this week asking his 9 million followers to join him in donating school supplies to all 5,500 students in Flint, Mich. He is partnering up with the Kids In Need Foundation that specializes in getting kids school supplies. According to the website, a $25 donation can help one kid have supplies for the entire year.

His message reads:

“Continuing to keep Flint in mind. 90% of the kids in their public school system live in poverty – give us a hand getting all 5,500 students a backpack full of supplies. Link in the bio to donate.”

The effort comes as the country has seemingly moved on from the many crises attacking the Michigan city. Flint, which is an hour north of Em’s hometown Detroit, was already one of the most poverty-stricken cities in America before it made headlines in 2014 with their contaminated water controversy.

Em is the latest celebrity lend his voice and influence to helping people in Flint. Beyonce, Big Sean, Pusha T, The Game and Snoop Dogg have all either donated resources or hosted concerts to assist in the past.

