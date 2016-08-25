Watch Jim Jones Try To Figure Out Chrissy’s “Afro-Cuban” Ethnicity [VIDEO]

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin sat down with HipHopWired to talk how they’ve navigated through living in the reality television universe. We also found out they neither one of them knows what “Afr0-Cuban” means.

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin’s relationship ups and downs have been broadcasted on national television for some years now. So with the newest season of their show Chrissy & Mr. Jones on the horizon they are now having to deal with people having a lot to say about how they live.

The couple sat down with HipHopWired to share how they deal with people who’ve never met them, having so much to say about them.

