Watch Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz & More At The 2016 Lil Weezyana Fest Live [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne is rolling out all the stops for his latest installment of the annual Lil Weezyana Fest in his native New Orleans today at 7:30PM central time. Joining the Young Money boss is 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, Mystikal, Migos and other special guests on the grand stage.

The concert will take place at the Bold Sphere Music venue at Champions Square but fret not if you weren’t able to score tickets. You’ll be able to watch this year’s fest courtesy of TIDAL from the comfort of your own home. This is the second year in a row that TIDAL has hooked up the masses for the festival by streaming the live set.

So once again, whether you have TIDAL or not, you can check out the Lil Weezyana Fest by following this link or watching the embedded video below. We’ll be kicking with you watching it here so stick around a while. Congrats to Lil Wayne and the rest of the Lil Weezyana Fest all-stars. Don’t forget, the show starts at 7:30PM CT/8:30PM ET.

—

Photo: WENN.com