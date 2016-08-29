Beyoncè Dominates 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, No Kanye West Interruption Needed

As expected, Beyoncè proved that there is no competition at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. The superstar singer took home eight of the 11 awards she was nominated for.

With Formation dominating the news cycle and social media timelines for much of the year, it came as no surprise that Beyoncè led all artists with 11 nominations. From the time she stole the show at the Super Bowl by using the event to premier her video and announce her tour you had to know that award season was going to belong to her.

At Sunday night’s VMAs Beyoncè easily walked away with eight moon man trophies and didn’t need Kanye West to interrupt, this time.

Check out the awards she won and the people she beat after the jump.

