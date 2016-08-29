Drake And Kanye West Post Billboards Promoting Collaboration Album [PHOTOS]

Looks like Drake and Kanye West weren’t BSing when they hinted at a new album together. Fans spotted billboards in Los Angeles seemingly promoting the project.

Drake and Kanye West played yo-yo with their fans’ emotions earlier this month when they hinted at dropping a collaborative album in the near future. The announcement was made at the OVO Festival in Toronto.

In a fan captured video, Kanye can be heard teasing the crowd saying:

“Toronto, I got one question for you. Is you all ready for this album? I’m not talking about [The Life of] Pablo. I’m not talking about VIEWS. I want to ask y’all, y’all ready for this album?”

Drake followed by saying, “What my brother was asking before was, are you ready if we make an album? That’s what he was asking.”

https://twitter.com/GOODMusicFacts_/status/760321846013104129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But now it seems like they are really about to do this.

