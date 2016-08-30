Black Chyna Covers PAPER Magazine In All Her Pregnant Glory

Blac Chyna will soon be joining one of the most famous celebrity families on the planet when she and Rob Kardashian finally tie the knot. The entertainer bared all for her cover spread for PAPER magazine, following in her future sister-in-law Kim Kardashian‘s footsteps.

PAPER‘s September issue is subtitled “1000 Beautiful People” with Blac Chyna, real name Angela Renée White, getting top billing. In the piece, Chyna opens up about her fame, impending motherhood and the public perception she holds. It appears that marriage and becoming a parent has inspired Chyna to rebrand herself and get respect for more than her backside.

From PAPER:

Until now, biographies of Chyna have been cobbled together from gossip stories, rap songs and social media posts. They have the basic facts down (she was born in Washington D.C., danced at Miami’s famous King of Diamonds strip club, got a shoutout on Drake’s 2010 track “Miss Me,” dated and had a son with Tyga before getting together with Rob Kardashian) but not much else. “I don’t do interviews, and I haven’t spoken publicly in years,” she explains. But now, with her decision to film a reality show, she’s finally ready to open up and let fans get a glimpse into her private world. “I’m excited about fans getting to know me as a person and not as a thing or a face,” she says. “I’m funny and smart, and they’ll see me as a mom with several businesses just keeping everything together. I’m looking forward to showing my relationship with Rob, our day to day, our struggles and what we’re dealing with, positive and negative.” She adds, “I hope when people think about Blac Chyna, they think of a mogul and entrepreneur, a mother and a badass bitch.”

Photo: PAPER

