Ray J Calls Kanye West A Hypocrite For MTV VMA Speech [VIDEO]

Ray J wasn’t at all inspired by Kanye West’s speech at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

According to TMZ, Ray J is telling people, “Kanye West is a hypocrite for embracing his wife’s sex tape now that it suits his purposes, after blasting Ray J for daring to write a song about the famous video.”

Three Mile Zone continues:

We’re told Ray is livid that Kanye rhapsodized about the sex tape during the VMAs … even giving him a shout-out. You’ll recall after Ray J dropped “I Hit it First,” Kanye called him “Brandy’s little sister“ and threw in “lame” for bad measure. Ray J can’t do anything about his cameo in the “Famous” video, but he’s not happy about it … and it has nothing to do with shame over the sex tape. He just feels Kanye is two-faced for turning his nose up at the tape but then embracing it to make a buck. We’re told Ray is also pissed that Kim trashed him after he released “I Hit it First,” but then grinned ear to ear at the VMAs when Kanye referred to the sexual tryst that made her untold millions of bucks.

This isn’t the first time Ray J or someone in his crew has voiced displeasure over Kanye’s actions. After the “Famous” video hit the web, Ray claimed that the stunt was messing wit his home life with his new wife Princess Love. Ray J’s manager Wack 100 even went as far to tell Kanye to “watch his f*cking mouth” and that he was “a long way from Chicago.”

If you need to get caught up on all of this, continue reading to hear Ray J’s “Hit It First” and watch Kanye’s “Famous” video.

Photo: Instagram

